Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$70.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,590,251.67. Insiders have sold 56,145 shares of company stock worth $3,652,135 in the last 90 days.

TSE SLF opened at C$62.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$48.11 and a 1 year high of C$67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$65.02.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4999997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

