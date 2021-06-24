Sumokoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $164,491.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.15 or 0.00642386 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 295.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

