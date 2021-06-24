Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.25

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 17452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.
SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67.
In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,660,000 after acquiring an additional 382,980 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $120,193,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter.
About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
