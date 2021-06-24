Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.17.

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN opened at C$17.74 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$10.77 and a twelve month high of C$17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

