Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives $16.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SMMCF stock remained flat at $$14.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

