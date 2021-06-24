Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,653,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49,531 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,377,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,860,000 after purchasing an additional 318,714 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

SYK traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,297. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.26. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

