Stockland (ASX:SGP) Insider Buys A$1,649,969.88 in Stock

Stockland (ASX:SGP) insider Tarun Gupta acquired 346,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.76 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of A$1,649,969.88 ($1,178,549.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This is a boost from Stockland’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. Stockland’s dividend payout ratio is -323.94%.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

