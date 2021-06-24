stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,922.31 or 0.05906289 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $111,926.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00111700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00170345 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,609.58 or 1.00192933 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 537,233 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

