Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,003. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80. Stericycle has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -542.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Stericycle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Stericycle by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

