Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. Steelcase also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.250-0.300 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. 1,097,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

