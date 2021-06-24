Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.30 million.Steelcase also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of SCS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 1,781,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.