Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

NYSE SCS opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.45.

SCS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

