Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $22.50

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $21.86. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 34,584 shares traded.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

