Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.38. Standex International posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SXI opened at $92.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.43. Standex International has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

