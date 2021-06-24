Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.75. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $325.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

