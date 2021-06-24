St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,440 ($18.81).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STJ. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,227.78 ($16.04).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,493 ($19.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,386.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,504.50 ($19.66).

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft bought 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 2,955 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total value of £37,114.80 ($48,490.72). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,252 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,547.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.