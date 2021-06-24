Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.36 million.

Shares of SPLK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.97. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.77.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,626.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at $47,254,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

