Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 279.57 ($3.65).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 251.80 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 733.71. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94). Also, insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74). Insiders have purchased 4,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,785 over the last three months.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

