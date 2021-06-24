S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $446.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $400.83 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $404.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,521,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 144,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

