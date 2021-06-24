South Dakota Investment Council Sells 21,269 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,269 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 129,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 46,139 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 18,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 296,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675,931. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

