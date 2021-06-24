South Dakota Investment Council Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,681 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,185. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,759,166. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

