South Dakota Investment Council Grows Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in State Street were worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,614. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

