South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449,236 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 272,676 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.16% of Halliburton worth $31,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,392.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $765,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $1,941,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. 133,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120,249. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.59.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.