South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161,168 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

XOM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 611,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,060,623. The stock has a market cap of $271.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

