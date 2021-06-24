South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,543,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the period. Bristow Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 22.03% of Bristow Group worth $169,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTOL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 356,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 261,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at $2,444,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTOL traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,447. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $784.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.