Souders Financial Advisors Sells 501 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.84. The company had a trading volume of 45,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,229. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.66 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $605.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

