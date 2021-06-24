Souders Financial Advisors Invests $311,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,022. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $62.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.