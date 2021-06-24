Souders Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

LOW stock opened at $193.05 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.93 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.