Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 843 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.91.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

