Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 843 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ JD opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.91.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.
JD.com Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.