Solstein Capital LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth $86,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VWTR opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.23% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

