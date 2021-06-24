Solstein Capital LLC Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

WEX stock opened at $197.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WEX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,368.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

