Solstein Capital LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

LHX stock opened at $221.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $224.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.02.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

