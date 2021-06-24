Solstein Capital LLC Decreases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

