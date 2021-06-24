Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “
XPL stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 million, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.71. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.25.
About Solitario Zinc
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.
