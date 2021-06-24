Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

XPL stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 million, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.71. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Solitario Zinc by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solitario Zinc by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 236,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

