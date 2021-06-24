SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 136.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $265.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,118 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.