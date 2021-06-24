Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Trading 0.6% Higher

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,774 ($23.18) and last traded at GBX 1,767 ($23.09). 281,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 541,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,756 ($22.94).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,717.73.

About Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON)

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between Â£500 million to Â£15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

