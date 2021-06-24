SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

SDC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.44.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.