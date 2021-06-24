SmartCash (SMART) Market Cap Reaches $9.55 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and $243,000.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,806.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,000.43 or 0.05747228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.50 or 0.01397706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00386741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00121674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.21 or 0.00632668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00382699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007099 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00038700 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.