Small Love Potion (SLP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.85 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $52.39 million and $10.85 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00054998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.30 or 0.00617816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.