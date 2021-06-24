Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,557. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

