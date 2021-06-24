Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives $11.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $14,326,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 284,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 1,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,799. The company has a market capitalization of $126.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

