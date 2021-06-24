Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,605 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $108,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $144.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.42. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

