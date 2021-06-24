Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Silgan reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SLGN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $41.26 on Friday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 465,117 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after purchasing an additional 216,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,629,000 after acquiring an additional 201,558 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

