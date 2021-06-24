Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.67 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $15.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.71.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $247.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.12. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

