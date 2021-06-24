Signata (SATA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,310.00

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Signata has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $17,310.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Signata has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.27 or 0.00609846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00040476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,182,808 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.