Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SCBGF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered Sig Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SCBGF opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36. Sig Combibloc Group has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

