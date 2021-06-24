ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) were up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36. Approximately 1,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 54,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.86, a P/E/G ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

