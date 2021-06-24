Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY22 guidance to above $6.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $74.28 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

