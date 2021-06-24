ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0015

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $703,184.42 and $117.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00054681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.88 or 0.00614163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00040621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

