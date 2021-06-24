Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,419 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $48.76 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.